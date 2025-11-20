  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.3°C

US clears $93 million sale of Javelin anti-tank system, Excalibur projectiles to India

It follows a re-order this month of fighter jet engines made by General Electric to power more of India's home-produced Tejas combat aircraft

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 1:57 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

'A brother before a friend': UAE mourns Osama Al Shaafar, ex FNC member, sporting icon

'A brother before a friend': UAE mourns Osama Al Shaafar, ex FNC member, sporting icon

The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile system and Excalibur guided artillery munitions worth $93 million to India, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

The purchase of US defence equipment is India's first under Washington's foreign military sales programme since ties soured in August after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

Recommended For You

Tommy Fleetwood set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic return after career-defining season

Tommy Fleetwood set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic return after career-defining season

Dubai diverts 19 flights due to dense fog, reduced visibility

Dubai diverts 19 flights due to dense fog, reduced visibility

UAE universities lead regional rise in new QS Global Rankings

UAE universities lead regional rise in new QS Global Rankings

Dubai: From sunrise workouts to karaoke nights, 7 must-try things this weekend

Dubai: From sunrise workouts to karaoke nights, 7 must-try things this weekend

UAE to introduce nasal spray flu vaccine for first time: Emarat Al Youm

UAE to introduce nasal spray flu vaccine for first time: Emarat Al Youm

 

It follows a re-order this month of fighter jet engines made by General Electric to power more of India's home-produced Tejas combat aircraft.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the DSCA said in a statement.

The Indian government had requested to buy up to 216 Excalibur tactical projectiles and 100 units of the Javelin system, the DSCA said. India already uses the Excalibur artillery ammunition in its M-777 Howitzer guns.

The principal contractors for the sales will be RTX Corp for the Excalibur projectiles and its joint venture with Lockheed Martin for the Javelin systems, the DSCA said.