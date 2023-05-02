US and Philippines recommit to security alliance

Any armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific would invoke US mutual defence commitments under 1951 treaty: Joint statement

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Monday. — AP

President Joe Biden told his counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday that the US commitment to the defence of its ally was "ironclad," including in the South China Sea where Manila is under pressure from China.

Marcos, on the first White House visit by a Philippines leader in 10 years, stressed the importance of the United States as his country's sole treaty ally in a region with "arguably the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now."

US officials said the leaders would agree new guidelines for stronger military cooperation, as well as stepped up economic cooperation.

"The United States remains ironclad in our commitment to the defence of the Philippines, including the South China Sea," Biden told Marcos in the Oval Office.

A joint statement said this meant that any armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defence commitments under a 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty.

The joint statement said the leaders "affirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity."

Under Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos' predecessor, US relations soured as he turned the Philippines sharply away from its former colonial ruler and built closer ties with China.

Biden has invested in courting Marcos, who still faces a US court judgement connected with $2 billion of plundered wealth under his father's rule.

US officials said the new guidelines focused on military coordination across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, while the US administration would also transfer three C-130 aircraft and look to send additional patrol vessels to the Philippines.

"It is only natural for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China, Asia Pacific and Indo-Pacific region," Marcos said.

The summit is the centerpiece of a four-day US visit by Marcos that started on Sunday.

The joint statement said Biden would send a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines to enhance investment in clean energy transition, the critical minerals sector, and food security.

The two countries would also co-host in Manila the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum – the marquee US commercial event in the region - which would further establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains.

The statement also said the countries looked forward to establishing trilateral cooperation with Japan and Australia.

Biden was the first official to reach out to Marcos after his election and has made strengthening economic and military ties in the Indo-Pacific region a cornerstone of his foreign policy.