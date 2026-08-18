Updated UAE visa-on-arrival guidelines for Filipinos; check who can apply

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday issued updated guidelines for Filipinos availing of the of visa-upon-arrival to the UAE.

The visa-on-arrival for eligible Filipinos was first rolled out on June 25. The DFA said: "Pursuant to the updated UAE guidelines and requirements, the following Filipinos who are holders of valid regular Philippine passports can avail of the visa-upon-arrival to the UAE:"

1. Filipino citizens who have valid visas or residence permits issued by any of the following countries:

USA

Countries in the European Union

UK

2. Filipino citizens who have valid residence permits issued by any of the following countries:

Japan

Republic of Korea

Australia

Canada

Singapore

New Zealand

DFA added applications may be filed to either of the following:

UAE airports; or

Through ICP smart services website via the following link: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/login

Visa costs

The visa-on-arrival valid for 14 days will cost Dh100 (P1,650). It can be extended once for additional 14 days for an extra cost of Dh250 (P4,000). There is also a 60-day visa-on-arrival for Dh250 (P4,000) but it is not extendable, according to DFA.

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For applications filed through the ICP Smart Services website, however, an additional ICP smart services fee of Dh150 applies to each request.

"The issuance of a visa upon arrival and admission into the UAE remain subject to the assessment and approval of the relevant UAE immigration authorities," the DFA underscored.