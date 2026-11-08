Up to 1,500 Filipinos still trapped in Myanmar scam hubs, former govt official says

As many as 1,500 Filipino workers may still be trapped in scam compounds in Myanmar, with some reportedly hiding in forests after being recruited at gunpoint, a former Philippine government official has warned.

Winston Casio, former director of the Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission (PAOCC), said the estimate came from a civil society group based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Philippine news channel GMA in a report by Dano Tingcungco on 24 Oras Weekend on Sunday, November 8, Casio said the group had shared information about Filipinos still being held in scam hubs, including facilities near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

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"There were 335 Filipinos who managed to return home, but we knew it's just the tip of the iceberg," Casio said. He cited information from a contact in Myawaddy, who said some Filipinos were hiding in forests, while others had been forcibly recruited at gunpoint.

Casio also shared a video on Facebook showing a family member pleading for help to locate and rescue his brother, who was allegedly being held in one of the scam compounds.

“We are begging you to please find my brother who is victim there in Myanmar of the scam hubs. They were being abused, they were locked there, they cannot escape there,” the sibling said.

Casio said efforts were underway to verify the reports with authorities in Myanmar and Thailand.

In Tingcungco's report, he also shared a message he had received from one of the Filipinos allegedly trapped in the compounds, who appealed for help in securing their rescue.

"What can be done to rescue us, sir? It is becoming extremely difficult to think of what to do," the message read.

Casio said coordination was ongoing with groups in Thailand, including the Royal Thai Police, as well as the Philippines' Migrant Workers Representative in Myanmar.

He also called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to establish a dedicated task force to prevent Filipinos from being recruited into scam operations overseas.

GMA News said it had sought comments from the Presidential Palace, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Migrant Workers, the Bureau of Immigration and the group reportedly coordinating with Casio. Their responses will be published once available.