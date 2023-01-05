'Unprofessional conduct': Indian aviation authority issues show cause notice to Air India for failing to report mid-air urination incidents

The DGCA sources believe that the onboard operational levels of the airline clearly worked out a cover-up by attempting to push these horrific incidents under the carpet

Top officials of India's aviation regulatory body DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) are fuming over Air India's failure to report two shocking incidents of passengers urinating on a co-passenger within a span of 11 days.

According to the aviation regulator, Air India failed to report the two incidents of November 26 and December 6 to the regulators, and, in fact, both incidents were sought to be covered up by the airline. "Prima facie, it appears that the Air India cockpit and cabin crew were involved in a cover-up of the entire incidents by not reporting them to the regulatory body."

Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA said, "It appears that provisions related to handling an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with. The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. It lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations."

The DGCA has issued show-cause notices to the Accountable Manager, Director of In-Flight Services, Air India and the pilots and cabin crew members of the November 26 flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for non-discharge of their duties.

Investigations into the two cases have been initiated by the concerned authorities and both passengers have been sought to be put on the 'no-fly-list'.

The regulatory body particularly showed displeasure over the December 6 incident, which was earlier reported to Delhi's Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about an unruly passenger urinating on a blanket draped around a female co-passenger in-flight. The offending passenger was pulled aside at Delhi airport, but no action was taken as he gave a written apology to the passenger. Even in this case, the cabin crew and the airline did not inform the regulator and silenced the matter among themselves.

On the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures the airports, a CISF source said that they cannot take action against a passenger unless the airline asks for the involvement of the local police in view of the offence committed.

DGCA sources said both incidents were let go by the cabin staff, who are the only ones along with the affected passenger who can press charges by asking the police to file an FIR.

"The pilot is in charge of any aeroplane. And when there is an incident inside the aeroplane, it is like a crime not to report the incident like public urination," a top Ministry of Civil aviation official told ANI.

ANI reached out to Air India for comments, but there has been no response so far.

