UN urges Afghan Taliban not to block women's medical training

Afghan women walk along a street on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif on December 4, 2024. — AFP

The UN mission to Afghanistan on Wednesday urged the Taliban government to reconsider a reported plan to ban women from attending medical training institutes, in the latest move to restrict women's education.

A health ministry source and managers from private medical institutes, which offer training in subjects such as midwifery and nursing, told AFP on Tuesday the public health ministry had issued a directive from the Taliban supreme leader to suspend women's attendance.

There has been no official Taliban government confirmation of the ban, but institute employees said they had been given 10 days to hold final exams before women would be barred.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was "extremely concerned" by the reports and urged the Taliban government to "reconsider implementing" the rule.

"If implemented, the reported directive poses further restrictions on women and girls' rights to education and access to healthcare," a statement said.

"Ultimately, it will have a detrimental impact on Afghanistan's healthcare system and on the country's development."

A senior health ministry source told AFP the ban would squeeze an already suffering health sector.

"We are already short of professional medical and para-medical staff and this would result in further shortages," the source said.

The ban would be the latest restriction on women's education since the Taliban swept to power in 2021 and imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic law.