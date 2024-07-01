UN group calls for immediate release of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan from prison

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:37 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:47 PM

A UN human rights working group said in an opinion issued on Monday that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arbitrarily imprisoned in violation of international law.

The Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that the "appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law."