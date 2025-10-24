  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:04 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station

Three women — a border guard and two civilians — were killed in the blast, which happened during a document check on a platform next to a train

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 4:13 PM

Top Stories

Dubai teen's body to be repatriated to Kerala after police confirms cardiac arrest

Dubai teen's body to be repatriated to Kerala after police confirms cardiac arrest

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE: Flying for Umrah? Return ticket a must during check-in, say travel agents

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

UAE launches Retail Sukuk, allows residents, citizens to invest in govt-backed Treasury bonds

A man detonated an explosive device at a railway station in northern Ukraine on Friday, killing three other people and dying of wounds he sustained, officials said.

Three women — a border guard and two civilians — were killed in the blast, which happened during a document check on a platform next to a train, Ukraine's border guard said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

When Sachin Tendulkar rewrote a scene in SRK's iconic Pepsi advertisement

thumb-image

RTA announces auction of 3, 4, 5-digit exclusive licence plates

thumb-image

UAE furniture market embraces sustainability, smart design, and Italian craftsmanship

thumb-image

My Perfumes Group: The scent of success

thumb-image

Elite Group expands Soueast UAE footprint with 3rd outlet opening

 

"The explosion was carried out by a man during a document check in a controlled border area at the Ovruch railway station," the border service said on social media.

The man, 23, also died while being treated in an ambulance after the blast, it added.

Ukrainian media reported that he detonated a grenade, but a spokesperson for Ukraine's interior ministry told AFP they could not confirm the type of device.

An image from the scene posted on Telegram by the Ukrainian border guard service showed rescuers helping casualties from the blast on the platform.

The man "had recently been detained for attempting to violate the state border in the western section of the state border," it said.