UGC-NET exams in India to be re-conducted after errors found in 3 subjects
The NTA says that it received reports and complaints on "multiple errors" in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers
- PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 9:09 PM
India's National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the exams for three subjects in this year's UGC-NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) will be re-conducted after errors were found in the question papers.
The UGC-NET exams are conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for research fellowships, assistant professor and PhD positions in universities. The NTA conducted this year's exams from June 22 to 30, 2026, across 87 subjects.
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Errors found in 3 subjects
The NTA said that it received reports and complaints on "multiple errors" in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers. After forming a committee to investigate these complaints, the NTA found many mistakes, including:
Factual, typographical, translation errors
Misspelt names of prominent scholars
Scrambled book titles
Errors in the wording of questions
Grammatical errors
Gender and number agreement errors
Punctuation mistakes
Non-standard coined terms for established concepts
Repetition of a significant number of questions
The NTA said that the investigation committee recommended that the three papers be re-conducted "in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination," and that this cannot be achieved simply by eliminating the wrong questions.
Re-examination schedule
The following is the retest schedule published by the NTA:
English: September 9, 2026. Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon
Commerce: September 9, 2026. Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm
Sociology: September 10, 2026. Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon
The NTA has asked candidate to keep an eye on its official website as details regarding the city, centre and admit card will be updated there. It added that those sitting for the re-examinations will not have to pay any additional fee.
The agency said that the remaining 84 subjects will be assessed and results will be declared on schedule without delay.
This comes after nationwide protests over leaked exam papers and other irregularities, which culminated in the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.