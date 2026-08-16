UGC-NET exams in India to be re-conducted after errors found in 3 subjects

The NTA says that it received reports and complaints on "multiple errors" in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 9:09 PM
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India's National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the exams for three subjects in this year's UGC-NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) will be re-conducted after errors were found in the question papers.

The UGC-NET exams are conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for research fellowships, assistant professor and PhD positions in universities. The NTA conducted this year's exams from June 22 to 30, 2026, across 87 subjects.

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Errors found in 3 subjects

The NTA said that it received reports and complaints on "multiple errors" in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers. After forming a committee to investigate these complaints, the NTA found many mistakes, including:

  • Factual, typographical, translation errors

  • Misspelt names of prominent scholars

  • Scrambled book titles

  • Errors in the wording of questions

  • Grammatical errors

  • Gender and number agreement errors

  • Punctuation mistakes

  • Non-standard coined terms for established concepts

  • Repetition of a significant number of questions

The NTA said that the investigation committee recommended that the three papers be re-conducted "in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination," and that this cannot be achieved simply by eliminating the wrong questions.

Re-examination schedule

The following is the retest schedule published by the NTA:

  • English: September 9, 2026. Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon

  • Commerce: September 9, 2026. Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm

  • Sociology: September 10, 2026. Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon

The NTA has asked candidate to keep an eye on its official website as details regarding the city, centre and admit card will be updated there. It added that those sitting for the re-examinations will not have to pay any additional fee.

The agency said that the remaining 84 subjects will be assessed and results will be declared on schedule without delay.

This comes after nationwide protests over leaked exam papers and other irregularities, which culminated in the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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