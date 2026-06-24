UAE grants visa-on-arrival to eligible Filipinos starting June 25

Effective today, June 25, Filipinos travelling to the UAE using their Philippine passports and possessing a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by the US, Australia, Singapore, EU member states, and some other countries shall be eligible for a visa-on-arrival by the UAE, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

“The visa-on-arrival privilege extended to Filipino citizens by the UAE was in view of the excellent bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE,” the DFA said on Wednesday.

Here are more details:

Who are eligible?

Any Filipino with a Philippine passport and a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by any of the following countries:

USA

European Union member states

Australia

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Canada

New Zealand

Are there fees to be paid?

Yes. Visa-on-arrival valid for 14 days will cost Dh100 (P1,650). It can be extended once for additional 14 days for an extra cost of Dh250 (P4,000)

There is also a 60-day visa-on-arrival for Dh250 (P4,000) but it is not extendable, according to DFA.

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How to get a UAE visa?

Upon arrival at any UAE airport, travelers must present their Philippine passports along with the required valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards issued by the eligible countries mentioned above.

The UAE is home to around one million Filipinos, making it one of the largest hubs for overseas Filipinos, with sizeable communities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.