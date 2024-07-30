UAE: Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences to India President over flood victims

The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has offered his condolences to India's President Droupadi Murmu, on the victims of the floods that have left a number of people dead and injured, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also sent similar cables of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent cables of condolences to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.
Landslides swept through tea estates and villages in southern India's Kerala on Tuesday, killing at least 108 people while they slept as unexpected heavy rain collapsed hillsides and triggered torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders.
Earlier today the Emirates' mission in Kerala called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.
