UAE: Pakistani expats can now directly contact Supreme Court for legal cases

A special cell has been created by Pakistan’s Supreme Court for the country’s diaspora living in the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and other countries to handle litigations, allowing overseas Pakistanis to directly contact the highest court of the South Asian nation.

Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan, has ordered the establishment of the Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell (OLFC) with immediate effect to solve difficulties faced by Pakistanis living abroad to provide them with timely and convenient access to justice.

The OLFC is located at the principal seat of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and it will be managed by the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

A press statement said that the cell is “designed to serve as a dedicated point of contact, providing necessary support and facilitation to overseas litigants within the broad parameters of its mandate”.

For ease of access, the OLFC can be reached through a dedicated WhatsApp number (+92 326 4442444, messages only), as well as via an online portal available on the official website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The facility is intended solely for matters pertaining to the Supreme Court and does not extend to cases falling under the exclusive jurisdiction of other courts.

Much-needed relief

Overseas Pakistanis face serious challenges when it comes to legal issues, especially related to property ownership, and this new cell will provide a much-needed relief to them.

Currently, over 1.7 million Pakistani nationals are living and working in the UAE, and 4.7 million across the GCC countries. Approximately 10 million Pakistani diaspora are living and working across the globe.

Subject to law and rules, the OLFC shall:

Facilitate submission of petitions, applications, and grievances through digital means

Facilitate the processing of requests for early hearing before the Supreme Court of Pakistan

Provide case updates and facilitate the provision of certified copies of orders electronically

Maintain a digital record of all matters processed, with outcomes, and submit periodic reports to the Chief Justice of Pakistan

The OLFC will specifically deal with pending cases of overseas litigants under the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It will not, in any manner, entertain matters relating to other courts, said the statement.