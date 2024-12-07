UAE opens 10 maternity centres in Afghanistan; first baby named after Mother of the Nation

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Ten new maternity centres were officially opened in Afghanistan as part of the UAE’s Comprehensive Development Program in the Asian country, which aims to enhance basic infrastructure across various development sectors, particularly healthcare.

Some of these centres were established in the provinces of Herat, Kandahar, and Paktia, while additional centres were opened in Jalalabad, Helmand, Paktika, and Mazar-i-Sharif.

In a gesture of gratitude, the new baby girl born in the Mazar-i-Sharif centre on the day after the inauguration was named Fatima after the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's commitment to assisting communities and people in need, through the enduring humanitarian legacy of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to extend care to people regardless of their location, and to work to provide essential healthcare services to communities in need across the world.