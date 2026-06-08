UAE offers condolences to Philippines over victims of 7.8-magnitude earthquake

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the disaster

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 11:03 PM
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The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Philippines following the earthquake that struck the southern Mindanao region, which left several people dead and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) conveyed its "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy" to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines.

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The UAE also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the disaster.

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