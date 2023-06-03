UAE leaders condole with Indian President over deaths in Odisha train crash

The accident resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries in Odisha

By Wam Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 5:05 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the victims of the train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore, Odisha, and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Murmu, and to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

