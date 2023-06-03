UAE leaders condole with Indian President over deaths in Odisha train crash

According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, over the victims of the train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore, Odisha, and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Murmu, and to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ALSO READ:
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests
The Republican Senator says he will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom
The painful condition isn’t just caused by racket swings, and can sideline you from activity. But a few simple tips can get you back into the game
He was attacked by two robbers while returning from work
He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed
Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.7 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported
The gap between two candidates was expected to narrow as more, larger ballot boxes are opened in cities