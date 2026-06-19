‘UAE is far, yet they're here’: Ex-resident among Philippine earthquake survivors who received aid

“Shukran lihudurikum! Shukran katir!” exclaimed 52-year-old Lydia Yama, a former UAE resident of 20 years and one of the hundreds of residents of Glan, a coastal municipality in Sarangani province, who received food parcels from the UAE on Thursday.

Glan is one of the hardest hit areas by the deadly 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mindanao island on June 8 and claimed the lives of 78 people in southern Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“The UAE is so far, yet they are here. I am so happy. I am grateful,” Lydia told Khaleej Times that was present during the distribution of relief goods organised by UAE Aid, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Manila and the local government of Sarangani.

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In their dire circumstance as earthquake survivors, Lydia is happy and grateful to see help from the Emirates arrive. UAE Aid is the first foreign humanitarian organisation to arrive in Lydia’s town in Glan.

In fluent Arabic, Lydia told the visitors she spent 20 years in Al Ain. She arrived in the UAE in 1994 as a domestic worker. After five years, she asked her employer for a release to work for a manning agency. Her last employment in UAE was in a dental clinic.

“I know Emiratis have good hearts. I have experienced that personally. Every time I asked for a release so I could transfer work, I have never been prevented,” Lydia told Khaleej Times. “I always tell everybody that the Emiratis are kind,” she added.

'God, I leave everything to you'

Yama was getting ready for work on the morning of June 8 when the destructive magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Philippines. In the first few seconds, she realised the earthquake was particularly strong.

Lydia fell to the floor and saw their ceiling and walls shake violently. “I screamed for my husband to come and help me. But he could not stand up. I prayed, ‘Lord, I leave everything to you.’”

“I was traumatised. I am still scared,” she admitted.

Lydia and husband survived. But 78 others did not. The numbers keep rising, as dozens more remain missing 11 days after the disaster. Actual numbers vary, but there are as many as 75,000 families in the province who lost their homes. They are currently staying in evacuation areas, waiting for aid like food and water for sustenance.

Pleasant surprise

Early this week, the chief in Lydia’s village went around to inform them a relief distribution activity would be held. The village chief did not mention who the aid would come from.

On Thursday, June 18, Lydia went to the town center, hoping to receive aid. Approaching the evacuation center, Lydia started noticing a very familiar flag in banners around town. And then she realised the relief goods were from UAE Aid, the Emirates’ humanitarian arm.

When Lydia saw UAE Aid team members mingling with thousands of survivors, she approached and addressed them in Arabic: “Shukran lihudurikum! Shukran katir!” she said. The UAE Aid team members were pleasantly surprised and conversed with Lydia.

Led by UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, in coordination with local authorities, UAE Aid aims to distribute more than 20,000 food parcels and 20,000 gallons of drinking water to meet the urgent needs of affected residents in Glan, Sarangani