UAE flights: Indian airlines issue guidelines for visit visa holders travelling to Dubai

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 2:29 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 2:41 PM

In response to recent travel updates for visitors from India to UAE, a few Indian airlines have issued a set of guidelines for passengers.

The advisory, issued by airlines to travel agents in India and in UAE, states that “travellers should carry necessary documents when travelling from Indian cities to the UAE.”

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times that they issued an advisory urging passengers to carry valid passports, return tickets, accommodation details, and financial proof.

The advisory stated that travellers from India must ensure their passport is valid for at least six months from the date of entry.

“Visitors must have a confirmed return ticket, proof of confirmed hotel reservation, carry or have in their account Dh3,000 (approximately Rs68,000) for a 1-month visa and Dh5,000 for a longer stay, and additional documents of relatives or friends who are residents of the UAE,” the advisory stated.

Travel agents based in India and Dubai told Khaleej Times that they have received advisories from many airlines flying between the two countries.

“We have received circulars from SpiceJet, Air India, and other airlines who have issued such advisories so that travellers can be equipped with all the necessary documents and funds for ease in travel,” said Taha Siddique, owner of Siddique Travels.

According to a circular shared with the agents by SpiceJet, the airline warns the passengers to carry all the documents and that “failure to do so may lead to deportation.”

The advisory also stated that “passengers who do not have the required documents will be denied boarding on our flights at the departing airport and all related charges will be debited to the ticketing agency."