'Still no electricity': UAE Filipinos worry as Mindanao quake recovery drags on

More than a week after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on June 8, many families are still struggling with the aftermath. Electricity outages, limited water supply, and weak communication networks continue to disrupt daily life across several communities.

For thousands of Filipinos living in the UAE, the disaster has also brought days of anxiety as they try to stay in touch with loved ones in affected areas. The quake caused widespread destruction, bringing down buildings, triggering landslides, and prompting tsunami warnings across parts of the southern island.

As emergency teams continue rescue efforts, residents are facing uncertainty and fresh aftershocks. A strong 6.6-magnitude quake struck Mindanao on June 13, rattling communities already recovering from the disaster. For many families in the Philippines and their relatives in the UAE, as developments unfold, the focus is now shifting to rebuilding daily life while efforts to restore power, water, and telecommunications continue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai-based social media manager Benj Marlowe, whose family lives in General Santos City, one of the most affected areas of the quake, said the initial shock has now given way to difficult living conditions.

“At first, we were just relieved everyone survived,” he said. “But now the reality is setting in. There’s still no electricity in their area, the water supply is unstable, and communication is very limited.”

He added that staying in touch has become difficult as connectivity remains inconsistent. “Sometimes messages don’t go through for hours. You just wait and hope everything is okay,” he said.

His family, though safe, is still adjusting to life without stable utilities. “They are managing day by day now, trying to conserve water, charging phones when they can, and relying on neighbours for updates,” he added.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest to hit the Philippines in nearly five decades, has left at least 55 people dead and around 688 injured, according to national and local disaster agencies. Thirty-one are still missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Thousands remain displaced as emergency responders continue to assist affected communities. Hospitals have been treating patients in makeshift tents under sweltering conditions. Medical teams are even helping deliver babies outdoors as aftershocks continue to rattle the region.

For UAE resident Pinky Azarcon, whose family lives in Cagayan de Oro, the situation remains difficult even though they are far from the quake’s epicentre. While her family is safe, the impact of the disaster is still being felt in daily life.

"Everyone is okay, but we are still affected in different ways,” she said. “One of my sons who studies in General Santos City is struggling because of ongoing power cuts and unstable internet."

The teaching assistant added that even basic communication has become challenging. “It’s hard to reach him sometimes. We just wait for messages to come through whenever there is a signal,” she said.

Another Dubai-based resident, whose brother recently travelled to Davao City for work, said the situation has become more about endurance than shock. “At first, it was panic. Now it’s just waiting — waiting for services to come back, waiting for roads to clear, waiting for things to stabilise,” E.R. said.

As residents continue to navigate life after the disaster, the UAE has also stepped in with humanitarian support. Through the UAE Aid Agency, the country announced urgent humanitarian assistance for communities affected by the quake.

"This urgent UAE response stems from the country’s international responsibility toward communities and peoples facing natural disasters and crises. We aim to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the earthquake and help with early recovery and stability in coordination with international organisations and relevant local authorities," said Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.