Lives at risk: UAE Filipinos watch in fear as typhoon Fung-wong batters the Philippines

Concern mounts among Filipinos in the UAE as Super Typhoon Fung-wong heads for the Philippines, threatening homes and potential flight disruptions.

Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, has intensified across the island nation, leaving at least two dead and cutting power to vast swathes of the Bicol region as authorities scramble to evacuate vulnerable communities.

With the storm expected to make landfall in Aurora province on Sunday (November 9) between 8 pm (4pm UAE time) and 11pm (7pm UAE time), more than a million residents have been evacuated amid rising fears over the destruction the typhoon could leave in its wake.

The storm’s impact extends far beyond the Philippines, with residents abroad anxiously checking on family members. Fatima S., a Filipino expat in Sharjah, expressed her concern for her relatives in Isabela province, a 4-6 hour drive away from Aurora. With light-material homes making them especially vulnerable to flooding, she fears that the rising waters could wash their house away.

"Every time I hear about the rising waters, I panic. I can't be there to help. I can only pray and hope they make it through this storm," said the 47-year-old nanny.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated the Philippines' Central Visayas region, killing at least 188 people and leaving hundreds missing, making it the deadliest natural disaster to hit the country this year.

Similarly, J.P., a 26-year-old administrative staff member at an accounting firm in Dubai, is currently vacationing in Cebu. While she and her family are safe, uncertainty over her return flight to Dubai, scheduled for November 11, has added to her concerns.

In a voice note to Khaleej Times, she described the dire conditions in her area: "We have no electricity. My power bank is nearly drained, so I’m saving my phone battery by switching off roaming data. I’m only using it to update my family in Manila on my safety."

Meanwhile, A.T., a 50-year-old writer based in Dubai who travelled to the Philippines on emergency leave, is now in Metro Manila but remains deeply concerned for his family in the Bicol region, where lives are at risk as the typhoon continues to lash the area. While he and his family are safe, he said they are still taking precautions and preparing for possible emergencies.

"We’ve stocked up on food, charged all our devices, and kept emergency lights ready, just in case the power goes out," he said. "With my flight back to Dubai coming up soon, I just hope my family stays."

Over 400 flights cancelled

In anticipation of the severe weather conditions brought by Super Typhoon Fung-wong, AirAsia Philippines (Z2) and AirAsia Malaysia (AK) have cancelled more than 400 flights to and from Manila on November 9 and 10, 2025.

Domestic cancellations on November 9 include flights from Bacolod, Cebu, Northern Mindanao, Iloilo, and Kalibo to Manila, as well as return flights from Manila to Bacolod and Cebu. International flights to Manila affected on the same day include routes from Kota Kinabalu (Malaysia), Bangkok (Thailand), Hong Kong, and South Korea.

On November 10, affected flights include Manila to Taipei and Manila to Narita (Japan) for international routes, and Manila to Bohol and Puerto Princesa for domestic travel.

Passengers are advised to regularly check AirAsia’s flight status website for updates. Those impacted have been notified via text message and email and are allowed to rebook their flights within 30 days at no additional cost.