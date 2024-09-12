UAE extradites key operator to India involved in international gold smuggling racket

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:49 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:59 AM

An Indian man accused of being a key operator of an international gold smuggling racket with an Interpol Red Notice against him was extradited from the UAE on Tuesday.

Muniyad Ali Khan, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan, was arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his return to India.

In a statement on September 10, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India said, "The Global Operations Centre of the CBI has closely coordinated with NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau Abu Dhabi for return to India from UAE of Muniyad Ali Khan, a key operator in an international gold smuggling network."

Khan had been allegedly evading arrest and had a standing warrant issued by the NIA Special Court in Jaipur. The NIA confirmed that Khan was “returned” to India on Tuesday following an alert from Interpol and a Red Corner Notice (request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action).

The agency had filed a chargesheet against Khan and 17 others in March 2021. NIA investigations in the case have revealed that Muniyad, while working in Saudi Arabia, had conspired with co-accused, Sameer Khan, Aizaz Khan, Surendra Kumar Darji and Mohammad Arif, to smuggle gold bars and biscuits into India from the Gulf nation.

The case stems from July 3, 2020, when Indian customs officials seized 18.5kg of gold bars at Jaipur International Airport. Ten individuals were arrested after arriving from Riyadh on SpiceJet Flight SG-9647.