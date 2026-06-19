Watch: UAE delivers first foreign aid to survivors of deadly 7.8-magnitude Philippines earthquake

UAE Aid is the first foreign aid organisation to deliver relief items to the municipality of Glan in Sarangani province, one of the areas hardest hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake off the coast of Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines.

Hundreds of food parcels and gallons of potable water were initially distributed to affected families in the province on Thursday, led by UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Qatam Alzaabi, in coordination with local authorities.

The UAE aims to distribute more than 20,000 food parcels and 20,000 gallons of drinking water to meet the needs of affected residents and help families recover from the impact of the June 8 earthquake, which has so far claimed 78 lives, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Khaleej Times was present in the area and witnessed the UAE response team conducting field visits to several affected communities to directly assess the humanitarian needs of families and ensure the greatest possible impact on the ground.

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“This humanitarian response reflects the UAE's commitment to continuing its active humanitarian role in supporting people affected by natural disasters around the world and reinforcing the values of solidarity and international cooperation,” UAE Aid said.

General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao praised the UAE's swift humanitarian assistance to those affected by the earthquake in southern Philippines.

"We highly value the UAE's support for the people of the Philippines during these difficult circumstances. UAE humanitarian aid is not only about providing food, medicine and basic necessities, but also about giving affected families a sense of security and hope while alleviating the suffering of children who endured difficult moments as a result of the earthquake and the fear, loss and damage it caused to homes and facilities," added Pacquiao, who is the sister-in-law of Filipino boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao.