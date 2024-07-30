UAE consulate warns citizens in Kerala amid heavy rains, landslides

I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport, says Britain's interior minister
The UAE mission in Kerala has called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.
UAE nationals must avoid high places, valleys, and waterfalls, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates Kerala warned in a post on X.
The mission also stressed the necessity of following safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency cases, citizens can contact on the helplines 0097180024 or 0097180044444. Citizens are also urged to register for the Tawajodi service.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
More than 70 people were killed after landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, according to local media. Official mourning has been declared in the state today and tomorrow.
Around 116 people were injured. Rescue operations were hampered after a main bridge collapsed in the region. Army engineers were roped in to help build an alternate bridge, the chief minister's office said in a statement. Rescue has also been made difficult due to no internet connectivity in the area.
ALSO READ:
I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport, says Britain's interior minister
It was 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic's 31st win
The SLPP decision is a blow to Wickremesinghe, but it doesn't take him out of the race entirely as he is contesting as an independent candidate
The African National Congress lost its absolute parliamentary majority for the first time in May largely due to Zuma's defection
The deadlock over carbon emissions could strain bilateral trade and affect discussions on a free trade agreement, warn analysts
The test, known as Shield, has been available in the US as a laboratory-developed test since 2022 and is available for a self-pay price of $895
US and others call for transparency in vote count
Their earnings could rise by about 20 per cent over two years, according to the media report