UAE consulate warns citizens in Kerala amid heavy rains, landslides

The mission also stressed the necessity of following safety instructions issued by the authorities

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 3:17 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 3:45 PM

The UAE mission in Kerala has called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.

UAE nationals must avoid high places, valleys, and waterfalls, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates Kerala warned in a post on X.


The mission also stressed the necessity of following safety instructions issued by the authorities. In emergency cases, citizens can contact on the helplines 0097180024 or 0097180044444. Citizens are also urged to register for the Tawajodi service.

More than 70 people were killed after landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, according to local media. Official mourning has been declared in the state today and tomorrow.

Around 116 people were injured. Rescue operations were hampered after a main bridge collapsed in the region. Army engineers were roped in to help build an alternate bridge, the chief minister's office said in a statement. Rescue has also been made difficult due to no internet connectivity in the area.

