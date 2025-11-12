  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences to Philippines over victims of Super Typhoon Fung-wong

The typhoon has now weakened as it leaves the Philippines, although it there is a possibility of it re-entering the country on November 12

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 8:07 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Philippines for the victims of Typhoon Fung-wong, which swept through the country, killing dozens of people, displacing thousands, and causing severe material damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims. It also expressed its condolences to the Philippine government and the people for this tragic loss.

The typhoon has now weakened as it leaves the Philippines, although it there is a possibility of it re-entering the country on November 12.