UAE offers condolences over flood victims in Nepal, expresses solidarity

The UAE expressed its solidarity with Nepal over the victims of floods and landslides, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing people, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Nepal and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Massive floods that struck the Himalayan border region of Nepal and China's Tibet on Wednesday have resulted in 95 deaths, according to the police. Local media in Nepal reported that 75 more bodies have been found.

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Chinese authorities said three people died and 265 others were missing after a mudslide from Nepal hit Tibet on Wednesday, state media reported, citing preliminary figures from local officials.

It was not immediately clear if there was any overlap between the Chinese figures and those announced by the Nepalese, with state broadcaster CCTV saying specific casualty figures were still being verified.

It is suspected that an earthquake struck the region and triggered an ice-rock avalanche on the Lhende Khola river in Nepal, causing the floods. The river runs through both Nepal and Tibet.

Authorities have warned that a second flood may occur since a blockage is still lodged upstream on the Lhende Khola river.

Flood alerts have also been issued in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which border Nepal, since several rivers flow down the Himalayas into their plains.

Inputs from Reuters, AFP