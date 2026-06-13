UAE offers condolences to India over victims of military plane crash

Five Indian Air Force personnel died after an Indian military transport plane An-32 crashed on Saturday while landing at the Jorhat air base in Assam

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 10:35 PM
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The UAE expressed its solidarity with India after the crash of an Indian Air Force aircraft during landing in the state of Assam, which resulted in the deaths of a number of military personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as to India over this tragic loss.

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Five Indian Air Force personnel died after an Indian military transport plane An-32 crashed on Saturday while landing at the Jorhat air base in Assam.

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The co-pilot has survived and is being provided treatment, ANI said, citing IAF officials.

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