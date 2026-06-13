UAE offers condolences to India over victims of military plane crash

The UAE expressed its solidarity with India after the crash of an Indian Air Force aircraft during landing in the state of Assam, which resulted in the deaths of a number of military personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as to India over this tragic loss.

Five Indian Air Force personnel died after an Indian military transport plane An-32 crashed on Saturday while landing at the Jorhat air base in Assam.

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The co-pilot has survived and is being provided treatment, ANI said, citing IAF officials.