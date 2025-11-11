UAE condemns suicide bombing in Islamabad; offers condolences to victims

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist bombing in Pakistan's Islamabad, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.

The Emirates also condemned the attack that targetted a military college in the Wana area of ​​South Waziristan district.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also "expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

12 people killed

An explosion killed 12 people outside a court building in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Tuesday, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said.

Several others were wounded and some were in a critical condition, a hospital source said.

The bomber tried to enter the court building on foot, but detonated the device outside, close to a police vehicle, after waiting there for 10 to 15 minutes, Naqvi told reporters at the site.

The blast hit near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

People covered in blood lay next to a police van, in videos and pictures on local media.

(Inputs from Reuters)