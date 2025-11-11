  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB clear.png28.4°C

UAE condemns suicide bombing in Islamabad; offers condolences to victims

The blast hit near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 9:41 PM

Top Stories

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation for victims’ families killed in Delhi blast

Up to Rs1,000,000 compensation for victims’ families killed in Delhi blast

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

Dubai: Indian teen dies after falling from building while taking photos

Watch: Robots wearing Emirati headgear perform traditional Ayyalah dance in Abu Dhabi

Watch: Robots wearing Emirati headgear perform traditional Ayyalah dance in Abu Dhabi

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist bombing in Pakistan's Islamabad, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.

The Emirates also condemned the attack that targetted a military college in the Wana area of ​​South Waziristan district.

Recommended For You

Sharjah in New York? Luxury coffee table book on 'capital of culture' launched globally

Sharjah in New York? Luxury coffee table book on 'capital of culture' launched globally

Young UAE athletes secure 11 gold medals at Gymnastics Cup

Young UAE athletes secure 11 gold medals at Gymnastics Cup

Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 9: 3 arrested as police probe case under terrorism law

Delhi blast near Red Fort kills at least 9: 3 arrested as police probe case under terrorism law

Gold hits two-week high on Fed rate cut bets, softer dollar

Gold hits two-week high on Fed rate cut bets, softer dollar

Gold’s next leap? Analysts see $5,000 horizon, explain current calm market

Gold’s next leap? Analysts see $5,000 horizon, explain current calm market

 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also "expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

12 people killed

An explosion killed 12 people outside a court building in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Tuesday, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said.

Several others were wounded and some were in a critical condition, a hospital source said.

The bomber tried to enter the court building on foot, but detonated the device outside, close to a police vehicle, after waiting there for 10 to 15 minutes, Naqvi told reporters at the site.

The blast hit near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

People covered in blood lay next to a police van, in videos and pictures on local media.

(Inputs from Reuters)