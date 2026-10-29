Philippine Congress slammed over road projects plotted in oceans

Members of the Philippine House of Representatives (HOR) dismissed revelations that several insertions in the proposed 2027 national budget are infrastructure projects far out into the sea and even in African countries as “typographical errors.” Anti-corruption groups are not buying the excuses.

While acknowledging that coordinates provided in the budget are “misplaced,” HOR deputy speaker Ronaldo Puno and Committee on Appropriations senior vice chairperson Albert Garcia stated that the mistakes may simply be the result of typographical errors.

Discussions about irregular budgeting again erupted in the Philippines as an anti-corruption group revealed that the lower chamber of the Philippine Congress approved budgets for road projects that, when investigated, were nowhere near their indicated locations.

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Road projects in the ocean

The group People's Budget Coalition (PBC) flagged the following farm-to-market road (FMR) and infrastructure insertions in the proposed P7.2-trillion (Dh418 billion) 2027 Philippine national budget that have geographic coordinates plotted in the open sea and international/foreign locations rather than their designated Philippine provinces.

P23 million (Dh1.3 million) FMR project designated for the landlocked province of Nueva Ecija, but its coordinates plot out in the Pacific Ocean near the Philippine Rise.

P30 million (Dh1.7 million) FMR project intended for Cebu Province, but its listed coordinates map far south into the Celebes Sea near Indonesia.

P55 million (Dh3.2 million) proposed FMR project for Quezon Province, but its coordinates place it in the ocean near Brunei.

The Coalition also discovered at least two proposed projects whose coordinates turned out to be in faraway Africa.

A building project worth P7 million (Dh402,000) in Misamis Oriental, but its listed coordinates originally pointed to the Sahara in Algeria or South Sudan in the proposed budget submitted by the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr This has been corrected in the HOR version.

A road project in Negros Occidental, but with coordinates pointing to Nigeria, which remained uncorrected in the House-approved version.

Doubtful typographical errors

House leaders attributed the “mistakes” to potential typographical errors during the compilation of extensive budget amendments.

Garcia asked the Coalition to provide a specific itemised list of the questioned projects so the chamber could review and correct them before the final enactment of the P7.2-trillion national budget.

But Puno went on the attack, calling the PBC “ignorant” of the budget process. “I hope they get serious with their attacks, because it just betrays ignorance like that,” he quipped. He stated that the House does not create the budget but merely reviews proposals submitted by executive agencies.

However, the PBC dismissed the HOR's denials, revealing that nearly 7,000 House-inserted infrastructure and farm-to-market road projects worth around P190 billion (Dh11 billion) — including 355 farm-to-market roads worth nearly P6 billion (Dh345 million) — either lacked proper project attachments or featured coordinates plotted out at sea.

Vigilance, not ignorance

The PBC likewise clapped back at Puno, saying it was deeply disappointed by the HOR leader’s remarks dismissing corruption watchdogs as ignorant.

“We are more than 5,000 volunteers, alongside members of various civil society organisations, carefully scrutinising the national budget as it passes through Congress. We analyse the figures, examine the details, question questionable allocations, and demand accountability for every peso of taxpayers’ money,” PBC convenor Kenneth Abante said.

Abante said they were not ignorant but citizens exercising their right and responsibility to hold those in power accountable.

“Public funds are not personal money, political favours, or resources to be manipulated for private gain. They are the hard-earned contributions of the Filipino people, entrusted to the government to serve the public interest,” he said.

Abante added that Filipinos are tired of seeing public funds treated as “political bargaining chips or opportunities for personal enrichment.”

Should Congress start over?

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian and Senate Finance Committee Chair JV Ejercito promised to investigate the PBC’s revelations as the upper chamber begins its own budget deliberations.

Meanwhile, ACT Teachers Party Representative Antonio Tinio suggested that the HOR recall the 2027 budget it passed to correct its mistakes and eliminate provisions that are inconsistent with a recent Philippine Supreme Court ruling on budgetary practices deemed “unconstitutional.”

Tinio said the practice of project insertions and lump-sum allocations fuels corruption in the Philippine government.

Presidential son and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos received the highest budget insertions in the proposed 2027 budget, worth approximately P4.38 billion (Dh252 million).