E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Typhoon Yagi: Death toll rises to 127 in Vietnam

Nearly 764 people have been injured while 54 are missing, the disaster management agency said

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
This aerial picture shows damaged buildings and debris on a street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Photo: AFP
This aerial picture shows damaged buildings and debris on a street after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:21 PM

Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:04 PM

Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 127 people, and 54 others are missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were killed in landslides and flash floods, the agency said in a report. Nearly 764 people have been injured, it added.


ALSO READ:


More news from World