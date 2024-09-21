Typhoon Yagi: 384 killed in Myanmar floods, 89 people missing

The firms along with several researchers and industry bodies signed an open letter claiming that Europe was already becoming less competitive and risked falling further behind in the age of AI
The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has climbed to 384, with 89 people missing, the junta said on Saturday.
Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have killed hundreds of people across the region.
The United Nations has warned that as many as 887,000 people have been affected in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi.
"The most severely affected areas remain in devastation, with widespread destruction to homes, household assets, water sources, and electricity infrastructure," the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA) said Saturday, according to AFP.
"Roads, bridges, communication networks, schools, public service facilities, religious sites, and crops and farmlands have been severely damaged or completely collapsed," it added.
Torrential rain has lashed conflict-racked Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi which smashed into Vietnam on September 7, wrecking infrastructure and causing deadly landslides across the region.
Typhoon Yagi tore through southern China and the Philippines, killing at least 24 people and injuring dozens of others.
(With inputs from AFP)
