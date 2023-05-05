Two Indian soldiers killed, four injured in operation against militants

We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and four injured during an operation against militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the army said.
Indian defence forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers.
In a statement, the army said that a search team on Friday encountered a group of militants trapped in an area which is "thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs".
"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation," the army said, adding that the operation was in progress. "The army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer."
We need better data to guide pandemic decisions
The no-frills carrier has filed an application for voluntary insolvency proceedings and has also cancelled all its flights for three days starting Wednesday
Bogged down by an acute financial crunch due to grounding of more than half of its fleet amid P&W engine supply woes, Go First has cancelled flights for three days starting May 3
The meteorological department began issuing an experimental heat index for different parts of the country last week, taking into account air temperature and relative humidity to determine how hot it really feels
Images of the new king may be blanketing Britain, but many in the country are more focused on navigating a cost-of-living crisis than celebrating a dysfunctional royal family
Authorities accuse Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin overnight in what they call a 'terrorist act'
Costing more than USD 2 billion and at 27 stories high, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s house 'Antilia'