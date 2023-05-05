Two Indian soldiers killed, four injured in operation against militants

Indian defence forces have launched various search missions in the Rajouri sector after unidentified shooters opened fire at an Army vehicle last month, killing five soldiers

Security personnel at the site after an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. — PTI

By Reuters Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 2:53 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 2:55 PM

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and four injured during an operation against militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the army said.

Indian defence forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers.

In a statement, the army said that a search team on Friday encountered a group of militants trapped in an area which is "thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs".

"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation," the army said, adding that the operation was in progress. "The army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer."