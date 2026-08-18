Twisha Sharma's husband, mother-in-law charged, death ruled as 'suicide'

The CBI has filed a 636-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma death case before the court, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Speaking to ANI, Twisha's cousin brother Ashish Sharma said the chargesheet had established allegations of cruelty, while further details were expected after the documents were examined.

"It has been proven that a lot of cruelty was committed. The court has summoned all officials again, and the CBI will also be present there. Then more details will emerge at 5pm," he said.

He said the process of formally handing over the chargesheet and its documents was still underway, and the contents were being reviewed.

"The process of handing over the CBI charge sheet is still ongoing; the documents are currently being reviewed. So, it is difficult to say right now what exact details are present in it," Ashish said.

"No information regarding the second post-mortem has been received yet, nor is it visible in the prima facie short summary documents provided. It is possible it might be present in the main body of documents. Mentions of tampering, influence, or PM2 are not present there right now," he added.

He said that the CBI had sought permission from the court for a deeper investigation.

"They have asked the court for permission to conduct a deeper investigation. Cruelty is mentioned; the Dowry Prohibition Act is mentioned. So, on all these things, the CВІ has presented certain things with facts, and on some things, the CBI is demanding further investigation. More clarity on this will come at 5pm," Ashish said.

On the investigation, he said the CBI had examined around 150 witnesses.

"The CBI has spoken with 150 witnesses; it has proven some things conclusively, but some things haven't been mentioned yet," he said.

"Two to three days of phone call lists involving high-ranking officials who were attempting to cover up — all these things have perhaps not been mentioned yet. That also needs to be done; it is very crucial," he said.

Calling the matter serious, Ashish urged the judiciary to treat the accused like any other citizen.

"Look, the matter is so serious that the court and the judicial system should treat it in the same manner as any ordinary citizen is treated. The way special treatment or influence was previously leveraged here — stopping that is extremely necessary," he said.

"We expect from the judicial system that they treat Giribala Singh just like any other ordinary citizen who has committed such an act, and pass appropriate orders as deemed fit," Ashish added.

Forensic committee rules death as 'suicide'

Twisha Sharma died by suicide, according to the final forensic opinion submitted by a five-member medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to the CBI in connection with the death case.

Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12.

The five-member medical board, constituted on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, submitted its 11-page medical opinion to the CBI in a sealed cover on July 10.

The board said there were no injuries of medico-legal importance suggestive of physical assault or struggle on Sharma's body.

The AIIMS board was constituted following a May 22 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Writ Petition No. 19119 of 2026, directing a second postmortem examination at AIIMS, New Delhi. The board conducted the autopsy on May 24 and also visited the crime scene as part of its forensic investigation.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, said the board examined the case in detail from all possible angles before reaching its conclusion.

He said the opinion concluded that it was a case of suicide and that there were no signs of physical assault on the deceased.

He added that the board had also resolved the dispute regarding the ligature material allegedly used for hanging, including the gymnastics belt with a metal ring, which had emerged as an issue during the investigation.

"The medical board deliberated very minutely on the details of the case from all possible angles, took into consideration all available national and international journals for almost one month and has given a detailed opinion with scientific justification. It is a crystal-clear opinion for the CBI and for the judiciary in the interest of truth and justice," that it is a case of suicide and there are no signs of any physical assault on the deceased body," Dr Gupta said.

Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. While her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide, her maternal family had alleged that she was murdered.