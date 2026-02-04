Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in India after fire in engine

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday said that a Turkish Airlines flight from Kathmandu, Nepal to Istanbul, Turkey, made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport.

"The flight declared PAN PAN, an international radio distress signal, due to right engine on fire and requested to divert to Kolkata at 1.38pm with one engine failure," it said.

The Ministry in a statement said that the plane landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport with full emergency.

The fire in the engine, it added, was brought under control at 1.51pm. There were no reports of injuries to passengers.