Turbulence on Air India flight injures some passengers; ambulances stationed at gate

Air India has confirmed that its flight, AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, encountered "a brief in-flight turbulence-related event", resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

Videos of the event have gone viral on the internet, with the Indian news agency ANI sharing footage of passengers being disembarked from ambulances. Some media reports claimed that ambulances were stationed at the terminal gate, along with wheelchairs, ready to tend to passengers requiring medical assistance.

A statement by an Air India spokesperson said that a "small number of passengers and crew members" suffered minor injuries and have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for an examination.

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No serious injuries have occurred. Watch injured passengers disembark from an ambulance in the video below:

#WATCH | Delhi: Several passengers injured after Air India flight encounters severe air turbulence while travelling from Phuket to Delhi pic.twitter.com/OM1lXKRKcm — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Speaking to ANI after landing, a passenger described the turbulence as sudden and severe, claiming the aircraft tilted sharply while many passengers were asleep.

"The flight had been in the air for about an hour and a half. It was early in the morning and we were sleeping. Suddenly, the aircraft tilted and kept moving like that for around two to three minutes," the passenger said.

The passenger stated that several people sustained injuries during the incident.

"About 15 to 20 passengers have been injured. Someone's baby got hurt. My lower back got injured. My brother got hurt on his shoulder and back. We'll know more once the medico-legal report is prepared," the passenger claimed.

Some unverified videos and photographs online also show damage to the interior of the aircraft with cracks and dents visible in the ceiling.

The airline affirmed that it prioritises the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew. "We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," it added at the end of its statement.

(With inputs from ANI)