Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's sister accuses Sharma's mother of 'neglecting' her, leading to her depression

The family of Sheezan Khan, the accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, on Monday alleged that Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma and accused the deceased's mother of it.
Addressing a press conference, Sheezan's sister and co-actor Falaq Naaz accused Tunisha's mother of "neglecting" her and said that the deceased actor's depression was due to her childhood trauma.
"Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha and that she didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," said Falaq Naaz.
Falaq Naaz also denied that Sheezan had a other girlfriend other than Tunisha and referred to it as a false narrative being spread.
"Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called to record her statement. There's no secret girlfriend," said Falaq Naaz.
Incidentally, Falaq had on the day of Tunisha's cremation announced that they will speak to the media and put forth their side of the story.
Before her, Sheezan's advocate Shailendra Mishra alleged that Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma was the 'former manager' of the late actor, and was fired because of his harsh behaviour.
"Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, who was fired four years ago because he used to interfere in her affairs and behave harshly with her," he said.
Sheezan's lawyer alleged that Tunisha was scared of her 'uncle' from Chandigarh, who instigated her mother, Vanita, to strangle the late actor.
"Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone and tried to strangle her. Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha's mother used to control Tunisha's life," the lawyer said.
Advocate Mishra further alleged that Sanjeev and Tunisha's mother controlled her finances – so much so that she had to plead before her mother for her own money.
"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," said Sheezan Khan's advocate.
Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-month-long relationship.
Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.
