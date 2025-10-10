  • search in Khaleej Times
Tsunami alert from major Philippines earthquake lifted

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered evacuations in coastal areas following the earthquake

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 8:45 AM

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

Revealed: Top 10 affordable destinations for UAE residents in 2026

Dh100,000 for 1kg of wood: What's so special about oud?

Tsunami alert lifted after major Philippines quake, warning centre said hours after a powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, triggering warnings of a "destructive tsunami" on the country's Pacific coast within hours.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered evacuations in coastal areas following the earthquake that struck off the southern Philippines on Friday.

Authorities are now assessing the situation on the ground, and search and rescue efforts are being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so, Marcos said in a statement.

