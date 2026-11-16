Trump to face massive protests in Manila during Philippines visit for ASEAN Summit

US President Donald Trump will be greeted by massive protests upon his arrival in Manila on Tuesday to attend the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings.

Protesters are denouncing Trump for triggering unprecedented surges in oil prices because of the Iran war. “He deserves our utmost indignation, the most intense of protests of Filipinos who have been severely affected by the US war in Iran," said Renato Reyes Jr, president of left-wing coalition Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan).

Trump will first visit the Philippine capital before flying to Shenzhen, China, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. His Asian tour comes after his party suffered a midterm election drubbing and Chinese spy allegations that have raised the stakes for his expected face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC forum.

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“The Republicans' brutal loss in the US midterm polls is a clear repudiation by the American people of Trump and his policies. These policies, especially the war on Iran have caused tremendous suffering for millions of people worldwide, including ordinary Americans who bear the brunt of rising oil prices and the cost of living,” Arnold Padilla, secretary general of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS) – Philippines, told Khaleej Times.

“Trump carries this shameful defeat with him as he visits Manila for the ASEAN Summit. He is not welcome here. He is not welcome anywhere for the death and destruction that his regime has inflicted upon the peoples of the world,” Padilla added.

'No to Pax Silica'

Another major issue for the protesters is the US-led Pax Silica programme – a supply-chain initiative designed to counter China's dominance in semiconductors and rare earths – whose flagship Philippine project, a 1,620-hectare AI manufacturing hub north of Manila, threatens to displace Indigenous families.

Activists oppose the project, noting it could not only displace the Indigenous Aeta people in central Luzon but also drain the country’s water and power sources, and undermine its national security and sovereignty.

Various sectoral groups, including university students, have been conducting a series of protests since last week aimed at sending a strong message to Trump, asserting that "the Philippines is not for sale" and sending a notice: "Ban Trump!”

Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 police officers have been deployed around Metro Manila for the ASEAN summit, but activists said they will not be intimidated as they are predicting a turnout of thousands on Tuesday, November 17, for an anti-Trump march on the summit site.

“The fight against Trump and Pax Silica is a fight not only of the Filipino people but of all peoples around the world,” added Padilla, noting that at least 154 groups from 30 countries have signed a unity statement against Pax Silica. “The actions that our members and allies in different countries are a show of international solidarity and a united front against the common and biggest enemy of the world’s peoples today.”

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)