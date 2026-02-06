Trump invites Philippine President Marcos to join Gaza Board of Peace, says Filipino envoy

US President Donald Trump has reportedly sent a personal letter addressed to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., inviting him to be a member of the 'Board of Peace' that will oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, the Philippine envoy to the US revealed.

Philippine Ambassador to US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the Marcos government "is still looking at what kind of commitment is being asked of the Philippines."

“Of course, we have to find out how we can be of help. We’ve always been for finding a way to contribute to any kind of peace effort,” Romualdez told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a commemorative logo for the 80th US-Philippines anniversary in Pasay City.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump reportedly sent letters of invitation early this year to more than 60 countries to join the entity he created, which was first announced in September last year when he announced his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

Here's a list of countries that accepted and rejected invites to the Board of Peace.

'Very likely to accept'

Romualdez said there is no specific deadline as to when the Philippines is expected to respond, but said the country “will probably be able to commit sometime within the couple of next weeks.”

“If this is something that the Philippines can be part of, then very likely, we’ll accept the invitation,” he noted, adding: "We are looking at what angles we can help,” Romualdez said.

The envoy also clarified to Filipino reporters that the reported $1 billion (Dh3.57 billion) contribution "is only for those seeking to be permanent members."

“We were invited, perhaps to be part of it. Maybe we can contribute our human resources or something along those lines, but I don’t think we can afford to put any amount of money (at this time," Romualdes added.

The Board of Peace is expected to provide strategic oversight and mobilise international resources in Gaza. In Southeast Asia, only Indonesia and Vietnam are part of the entity.