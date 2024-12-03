Troops pull-back allows India, China to consider 'other aspects' of ties, says Indian foreign minister

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Reuters File Photo

India and China will consider "other aspects" of their bilateral ties in a calibrated manner now that they have completed pulling back their troops from the last two face-off points on their Himalayan border, India's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The conclusion of the disengagement phase now allows us to consider other aspects of our bilateral engagement in a calibrated manner," S Jaishankar told Parliament.