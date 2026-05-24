At least 24 killed, over 50 injured after train blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least 24 people were killed on Sunday in a blast targeting a train carrying military personnel in Pakistan's turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan, a senior official said.

Army servicemen were among the victims in the attack in the provincial capital Quetta, which left more than 50 people injured, the official told AFP.

Images showed a mangled train carriage on its side as people clambered over the wreckage to find survivors.

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People could be seen carrying blood-soaked victims on stretchers away from a derailed car, while armed security forces stood guard.

The official told AFP that the train carrying army personnel and their family members was going from Quetta to Peshawar in Pakistan's northwest.

The train was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta "when an explosive-laden car hit one of the carriages that resulted in a big blast", the official said.

Windows were blown out and nearby vehicles were destroyed in the explosion.

Another official told AFP that the army personnel were travelling to celebrate the Eid holiday, which is due to start on Tuesday.

Balochistan is Pakistan's poorest province and largest by landmass. It lags behind the rest of the country in almost every index, including education, employment and economic development.

Baloch separatists accuse Pakistan's government of exploiting the province's natural gas and abundant mineral resources without benefiting the local population.