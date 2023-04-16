Traffic collision kills seven police officers in Pakistan's Balochistan

Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
A head-on traffic collision in Pakistan's southwest killed seven police officers who were returning home for the Eid holidays, an official said.
They died at the scene of the crash on a national highway in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan province on Saturday night, according to police official Fahad Khoso.
Khoso said the collision was between the officers' vehicle and a truck. The seven men had finished a course at police training college.
In a separate incident, a shootout in the country's northwest killed two soldiers and eight militants.
The Pakistani army said late Saturday there was an intense exchange of fire between security forces and militants during the raid on a hideout in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, the army said.
The country is seeing a rise in militant attacks since the end of a ceasefire last November between the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the government.
The government said earlier this month it will carry out a massive anti-terrorist operation across the country to counter the wave of violence.
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday
Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk