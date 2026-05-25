Toshifumi Suzuki, founder of Seven-Eleven Japan, dies at 93

He built a business model centred on ready-to-eat meals, helping transform convenience stores into a cornerstone of Japan's retail landscape

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 7:18 AM
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Toshifumi Suzuki, the founder of Seven-Eleven Japan and widely regarded as the father of Japan's convenience store industry, died of heart failure on May 18, Seven & i Holdings said on Monday (May 25). He was 93.

Born in Nagano in 1932, Suzuki joined retailer Ito-Yokado in 1963 after working at a book wholesaler. Defying scepticism at the time, Suzuki partnered with Southland Corp, the US operator of 7-Eleven, to launch Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973, opening the first store in Tokyo the following year.

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He pioneered the use of data to tailor inventory and built a business model centred on ready-to-eat meals and rapid inventory turnover, helping transform convenience stores into a cornerstone of Japan's retail landscape.

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Suzuki also led the successful restructuring and rescue of Southland in the early 1990s after the 7-Eleven parent filed for bankruptcy due to massive debt from a leveraged buyout.

Suzuki went on to establish Seven & i Holdings in 2005 and oversaw its expansion into a retail conglomerate. The avid book reader stepped down as chairman in 2016 after a management dispute but remained an influential figure in Japan's retail industry.

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