Top Indian wrestlers detained as protest against federation chief intensifies

The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
Several of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, were detained by police on Sunday as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations.
The wrestlers originally hit the street in January demanding action again Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing several female athletes.
The protest was withdrawn after Singh, also a member of parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was stripped of all administrative powers by the sports ministry.
The wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23 demanding Singh's arrest and have since been camping near the new parliament building which Modi inaugurated on Sunday.
On Sunday the wrestlers attempted to march to India's new parliament just as it was being inaugurated by the prime minister but they were halted by hundreds of police.
"We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration," broadcaster NDTV quoted a senior police official as saying.
"They broke the barricades and didn't follow police directions," senior Delhi Police officer Dependra Pathak told local media.
"They broke the law, and that's why they were detained."
Malik, who won the women's 58kg freestyle bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, shared photos and video of the wrestlers being dragged away by the police.
"This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us," she tweeted.
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report
Are carrots good? Is blue light bad? Experts weigh in on nine common beliefs
Relations between India and Britain have soured after the documentary
A default, the first in US history, would trigger devastating consequences for the global economy
Environmental DNA research has aided conservation, but scientists say its ability to glean information about human populations and individuals poses dangers
Women who have gone through a divorce often see their savings and retirement depleted. Building back means careful planning
Karim Khan ssued an arrest warrant for Putin in March on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children