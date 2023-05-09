Toll of northeast India clashes now 60 dead, 35,000 displaced

'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
Security measures are keeping the peace in a remote northeast Indian state where 60 people were killed and 35,000 civilians were displaced in rioting and ethnic clashes last week, officials said.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters late on Monday that around 230 people were injured and about 1,700 houses were burned by protesters after fierce fighting broke out when members of tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group over demands of economic benefits and reservation status.
Singh said thousands of civilians, escorted by security personnel, were now returning home after the situation was brought under control by police and army who patrolled the streets and enforced a curfew that is still in place. He said 1,041 guns and 7,460 rounds of ammunition were looted from security personnel during the violence in which some religious places were also burned by the mobs.
On Monday, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah told India Today news channel that the situation in Manipur was under control and appealed to the people to maintain peace.
Violence in Manipur, which borders Myanmar, broke out last week after protests by more than 50,000 Kukis and members of other predominantly Christian tribal communities in Churachandpur and adjoining districts.
They were protesting the majority Meitei Hindu community’s demand for a special status that would give them benefits including the right to farm on forest land, cheap bank loans, and health and educational facilities, as well as a specified quota of government jobs.
Minority hill community leaders say the Meitei community is comparatively well-off and that granting them more privileges would be unfair. The Meiteis say employment quotas and other benefits for the tribespeople would be protected.
Two-thirds of the state’s 2.5 million people live in a valley that comprises roughly 10 per cent of the state’s total area.
'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
There was no formal role for him, and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family
TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying Zakhar Prilepin was injured but conscious after the explosion
His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla, wishing them success
Multiple truces have been reached since the fighting erupted on April 15, but none has been respected
It came a day before officials from both countries, and Turkey were scheduled to meet in Istanbul to discuss extending the deal for exporting grain and fertiliser, due to expire on May 18