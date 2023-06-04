'Till death do us part': Newlywed couple die on wedding night in India, cremated on same pyre

The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
A newlywed couple in India was found dead the morning after their wedding night.
The incident took place in a village in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The couple, aged 24 and 22, reportedly died of cardiac arrest.
They were found the following morning and were cremated on the same funeral pyre in the village.
Local police has said that there was not enough air circulation and a lack of ventilation in their bedroom, possibly causing a cardiac arrest.
The police has said that there were no signs of forced entry and that a criminal angle is being ruled out.
ALSO READ:
The two sides sign seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas, including extension of cross-border petroleum pipeline and boosting cooperation in hydroelectric power
A deal finalising the joint production to be inked during Biden's visit this month
Dan Evans: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with unidentified objects
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Top wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests
The Republican Senator says he will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom