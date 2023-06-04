'Till death do us part': Newlywed couple die on wedding night in India, cremated on same pyre

The couple, aged 24 and 22, reportedly died of cardiac arrest

Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 9:20 PM

A newlywed couple in India was found dead the morning after their wedding night.

The incident took place in a village in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The couple, aged 24 and 22, reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

They were found the following morning and were cremated on the same funeral pyre in the village.

Local police has said that there was not enough air circulation and a lack of ventilation in their bedroom, possibly causing a cardiac arrest.

The police has said that there were no signs of forced entry and that a criminal angle is being ruled out.

