Three men from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh arrested for murder of West Bengal CM's aide

Three men were arrested in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, the new chief minister of West Bengal.

The arrests were made after the police tracked a UPI payment made by them at a highway toll booth near Kolkata. The digital trail and CCTV footage helped the police track the suspects as they were heading to Bihar from Kolkata.

Rath was returning home when he was attacked around 10pm on May 6. His vehicle was blocked by another car and assailants on motorcycle opened fire, killing him.

Rath, 41, had worked in the Indian Air Force for 20 years before taking voluntary retirement. He was a close aide of Adhikari

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According to the police, the attackers concealed their identities and had used stolen vehicles for their operation. The special investigation team undertook digital tracking, and sent teams to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odissa.

“The murder was executed with meticulous planning,” the police told the media in Kolkata. “They concealed their identities and movements. But we relied on digital footprints, CCTV footage and other technical evidence to reconstruct the events.”

The police had earlier identified an Austrian-made Glock 47X pistol used in the murder. All the three arrested persons, described as out of state hitmen were arrested and produced before a court.