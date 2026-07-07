Three killed, seven missing after landslide in Kerala's Wayanad

Three people were killed after a landslide struck the Kalladi tunnel construction site on Tuesday in Meppadi grama panchayat of Keralam's Wayanad district, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to trace seven other persons who have gone missing after the incident.

According to the district administration, 18 people were caught in the landslide near the Meenakshi Bridge at the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel construction site, completely disrupting traffic on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road.

Nine of them, who sustained injuries, were shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining seven missing persons.

Those affected include workers engaged at the project site, security personnel and supervisory staff.

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Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday directed the Fire Force Chief and the Wayanad District Police Chief to intensify rescue operations in the landslide-affected areas.

The state's Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said that directions have been given to hospitals in Wayanad for treatment, and ambulance services have been deployed at the site.

Eight people: Hira Kumar (32), Dileep (19), Suraj Yadav (25), Sanjay Thakur (35), Rajneesh (27), Tanmay Ghosh (28), Koopamal (Jaya) (37), and Kunju (39) rescued from the landslide-affected area have been shifted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital for treatment.

A relief camp has been opened at Chulikka Government LP School, and residents from homes in the affected area are being shifted there.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on the devastating incident said the collapse at the Wayanad tunnel construction site was an "unfortunate disaster" and alleged that contractors had failed to comply with repeated directions from the authorities to remove excavated soil, even after warnings from the District Disaster Management Authority.

Reacting to the incident, Kerala Minister T Siddique alleged that the landslide at Kalladi in Wayanad was a "man-made" disaster caused by negligence, claiming that authorities had warned Konkan Railways about the risk in advance but no preventive action was taken.

He said six people were seriously injured in the incident, while NDRF teams have been deployed and search and rescue operations are underway.

Siddique said, "It is not a natural landslide, but a man-made landslide. It is a clear case of lapse. Six people are seriously injured, and they are admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stable. We will continue the search and rescue at the site in Kalladi. The District Collector had given in writing to Konkan Railways regarding the chance of a landslide at the site. Two teams comprising a total of 60 NDRF personnel from Wayanad and Kozhikode have been directed to the site."

He added, "The District Collector is present at the site. I, along with State Minister AP Anil Kumar, am going to the site. Konkan Railways was directed to take necessary action earlier, but no action was taken by them. Such things cannot be tolerated because two years ago, 298 people lost their lives in a landslide at Mundakkai.

Kerala Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar assured that the rescue operation has begun. He informed that a team of 30 NDRF personnel has reached the spot.

"We are collecting information about the tragedy and then will declare everything," said Kumar.

Kerala Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, on aid from central assistance, stated, "Central assistance comes into the picture only when we know the extent of the damage and who is responsible. The central government has a disaster management, facilitation and funding system. We have money in it, and we will take care of it."