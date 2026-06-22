Three killed and five injured in school shooting in central Philippines

Three people were killed and five injured in a school shooting in the central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday.

Police said the two suspects have been arrested after the shooting at the San Jose National High School in the city of Tacloban in Leyte province.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San Jose, the Tacloban City Police Office said, adding that an investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

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Tacloban police chief Noelito Getigan told reporters that the suspects used a .38-calibre and 9mm firearm in the shooting.

One suspect, a minor and Grade 9 student, was arrested shortly after the incident, while the other later surrendered to authorities, Getigan said.

Police said the victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while additional personnel have been deployed at the school to ensure the safety of students, staff, parents and the surrounding community.

Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with investigators.

The incident is unusual in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.