Thousands protest in Nepal over social media ban, corruption

Several social media sites have been inaccessible in the country since Friday after the govt blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 12:20 PM

Thousands of young Nepalis marched in the capital Kathmandu on Monday demanding that the government lift its ban on social media platforms and end the culture of corruption pervading the country.

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news, and business.

Waving national flags, Generation Z demonstrators started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the the social media prohibitions and corruption.

"We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.

"We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal."

Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the "authoritarian attitude" of the government.

"We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she told AFP.

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.

"There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well," said protester Bhumika Bharati.

The cabinet decided last month to give the affected companies seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact, and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.

The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use".

Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.

The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.

It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.