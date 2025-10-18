  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg28°C

Thousands flee Philippine coast as storm Fengshen approaches

The country is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, routinely striking disaster-prone areas where millions of people live in poverty

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 7:44 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Do you share your child's photos online? Experts warn of cyber risks

UAE: Do you share your child's photos online? Experts warn of cyber risks

Ras Al Khaimah: Why more young citizens are turning to entrepreneurship

Ras Al Khaimah: Why more young citizens are turning to entrepreneurship

Look: Sharjah projects breathe life into ancient buildings to preserve heritage

Look: Sharjah projects breathe life into ancient buildings to preserve heritage

Thousands of residents of a Philippine island left their homes along the Pacific coast Saturday as weather experts warned of coastal flooding ahead of the approach of Tropical Storm Fengshen, rescue officials said.

The eye of the storm was forecast to brush past Catanduanes, an impoverished island of 270,000 people, later in the day with gusts of up to 80km (50 miles) an hour.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton found hanged at home

thumb-image

Which are the key sectors to invest in the GCC in Q4?

thumb-image

Salama shareholders approve capital restructuring

thumb-image

Belgian court clears extradition of diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India

thumb-image

Pitbull coming to Dubai in December: From dates to ticket sales, all you need to know

 

Fengshen will bring heavy rainfall, along with a "minimal to moderate risk" of coastal flooding from 1-2 metre (3-2 foot) waves being pushed ashore by the disturbance, the government weather service said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than 9,000 residents of Catanduanes moved to safer ground, the provincial disaster office said, in a well-rehearsed routine on the island that is often the first major landmass hit by cyclones that form in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Catanduanes provincial government ordered local officials to "activate their respective evacuation plans" for residents of "high-risk areas" including the coast, low-lying communities and landslide-prone slopes, rescue official Gerry Rubio told AFP.

The neighbouring provinces of Sorsogon and Albay also called for preemptive evacuations, but official figures were not immediately available.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, routinely striking disaster-prone areas where millions of people live in poverty.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the planet warms due to human-driven climate change.

Fengshen comes as the country reeled from a series of major earthquakes that killed at least 87 people over the past three weeks.