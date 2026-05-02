Look: Streets, cars covered in thick ashfall after Philippines' Mayon volcano erupts

Several towns in Philippines' Albay province were covered with thick ashfall after the Mayon Volcano erupted on Saturday. The Office of Civil Defence (OCD-5 Bicol) said at least 52 villages located in Camalig, Guinobatan, and Ligao City were affected.

According to OCD-5, a pyroclastic density current (PDC) occurred at the Mi-isi Gully, impacting 18 barangays in Guinobatan town: Minto, Malabnig, Mapaco, Doña Tomasa, Agpay, San Rafael, Maguiron, Calzada, Iraya, Muladbucad Grande, Inamnan Pequeño, Inamnan Grande, Bubulusan, Lomacao, Maninila, Travesia, Lower Binogsacan, and Ilawod.

OCD-5 has started distributing around 250 boxes of face masks to Daraga, Camalig, Guinobatan, and Ligao City, the Philippine News Agency reported.

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In Camalig, 17 barangays were affected: Cabangan, Salugan, Anoling, Sua, Quirangay, Tumpa, Barangays 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, and portions of Barangays Libod, Ilawod, Gapo, and Sumlang.

Another 17 barangays have also been affected in In Ligao City: Busac, Allang, Palapas, Abella, Malama, Paulba, Maonon, Balanac, Tupas, Tiongson, San Vicente, Tandarura, Pandan, Bacong, Cabarian, Pinamaniquian, and Oma-Oma.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the ash plume is moving west-southwest, with ashfall mainly affecting Camalig and Guinobatan.

"The estimated PDC runout is 4km," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the Deployable Response Group of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District 5 is on alert and ready to respond to ongoing activity at Mayon Volcano.

PCG District 5 commander Ivan Roldan said more than 124 personnel are on standby for quick response, including evacuation support and aid for affected communities.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Region 5 has also sent teams to affected areas.

“Our teams are already on the ground, actively providing assistance and emergency services to affected communities, while closely coordinating with concerned government agencies and local disaster risk reduction and management councils,” BFP-5 Director, Senior Supt. Achilles Santiago, said.

All BFP personnel in Albay are on high alert, with fire stations fully ready to respond.

Teams are pre-positioned and ready for immediate deployment as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Personnel are carrying out emergency response, evacuation support, search-and-rescue, and other essential services to keep residents safe.

BFP-5 assured the public it will continue to support communities affected by the eruption.

Residents in high-risk areas are urged to follow advisories from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and local authorities.